All of the paywall removers in one place

What is Archive Buttons?

Archive buttons is a collection of the top archive and remove paywall websites. These are the best ways to remove the paywall on any article you may want to read. The reason you may want to test out different websites is because not all of them work to remove the paywall on all articles. Some archive and remove paywall websites only work on some articles. However, with multiple sites, there is a very good chance at least one will work to remove the paywall.